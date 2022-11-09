Three men have been stabbed out a London Tube station in north west London this evening (9 November).

Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service rushed to Harrow-on-the-Hill station at 5.18pm to reports of a stabbing.

They found three men at the scene with stab wounds.

The tube station was closed after the knife attack and police arrested a man on suspicion of assault.

The men were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Two of the men have been assessed as in a non life-threatening condition, while the state of the third man is unclear.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Harrow on the Hill at 5.18pm on Wednesday 9 November to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS). Three males were found with stab wounds.

"They were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. The condition of two of the males has been assessed as non life-threatening.

"Another male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault. He has been taken into custody. A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue."

