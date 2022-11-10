More travel misery for Londoners as bus drivers vote to strike for 10 days

Londoners are braced for more travel misery as almost 1,000 bus drivers in London voted to stage a series of strikes over pay in the run up to Christmas.

Members of Unite employed by Abellio in south and west London will take 10 days of action in November and December.

The union said the company had not made an offer on pay even though an increase is due in January.

The workers will strike on November 22, 25, and 26 and on December 1, 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Abellio is a vastly wealthy multinational company that could and should be paying its workers a fair pay increase.

“With workers struggling to cope with rampant inflation, Abellio’s failure to even enter into meaningful pay talks is cold-hearted and callous.

“Unite is now entirely focused on defending and enhancing the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and the bus drivers at Abellio will be receiving the union’s complete support.”

It comes as trike by transport workers in London is caused travel chaos on Thursday morning with many Tube services closed.

Some commuters were turned away from packed buses as people sought alternative forms of transport.