Queen Consort commemorates war dead at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance

The Queen Consort has commemorated the nation’s war dead at a ceremony at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance alongside more than a thousand veterans.

Camilla, the Queen Consort laid a cross – in memory of those who have died in past conflicts – as old sailors, soldiers and airmen gathered in the grounds of Westminster Abbey for the short ceremony.

Around 70,000 crosses and other symbols are laid out in 308 plots according to regiment, unit or association, all planted in the grass by volunteers.

A two-minute silence was observed as Big Ben chimed 11am to remember those who have died in service.

The Queen Consort, Patron of the Poppy Factory, pets a dog during a visit to the Field of Remembrance. Credit: PA

Deirdre Mills, chief executive of The Poppy Factory, which organises the plots, said: “We are deeply honoured to have Her Majesty The Queen Consort attend the 94th Field of Remembrance, demonstrating once again the importance of acknowledging the sacrifice of all those who have given their lives for others.

“Her Majesty’s commitment to the ex-forces community has been unwavering. We are grateful to Her Majesty The Queen Consort for her continued support as we look to help hundreds more veterans overcome barriers on their journey towards employment.”

It comes after four eggs were thrown from the crowd as the King and Queen Consort were greeting crowds at Micklegate Bar in York on Wednesday. They all missed the royal couple, cracking on the road nearby.

The man was heard to shout "this country was built on the blood of slaves" as he was held.

There were jeers and shouts of "God save the King" from other spectators as the incident unfolded.

A man has arrested after eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort has been released on bail.

