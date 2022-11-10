Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage of a dangerous driver released after he was sentenced following a car meet in St Albans

Police shared shocking footage of a man driving dangerously around a petrol forecourt as he was sentenced following a car meet.

Dominic Manley, 24, was caught driving around the petrol forecourt and a dual carriageway in Chiswell Green, St Albans on 16 January.

Manley, of Horseshoe Lane, Watford, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, after he attended a pre-arranged car meet.

He was also sentenced to 240 hours of unpaid work, to complete a thinking skills programme and was fined £50.

The court heard that Manley was driving a white BMV erratically and at excessive speed on the Shell petrol station forecourt in Chiswell Green and on the A405 during the pre-arranged car meet.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at St Albans Crown Court on 7 October 2022.

PC Clare Lapenna said: “Manley was filmed doing doughnuts and driving on the petrol station forecourt narrowly missing the pumps.

"He was travelling at excessive speed and put other road users at risk that day. Fortunately no-one was injured but it could have been a different story.”

She added: “We have had numerous complaints from members of the public about the A405 being used for car meets and this is one of our neighbourhood priorities in St Albans East and London Colney.

"We are committed to preventing collisions occurring and making sure other road users are not put at risk by dangerous, thoughtless drivers.

“We will continue to monitor the area during our routine patrols and bring anyone offending before the courts.”

