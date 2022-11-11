Residents with catflaps in their homes have been advised to store items out of sight after a man was jailed for three years over an 'opportunistic' theft.

A prolific burglar managed to gain entry to a home in east London thanks to a cat flap at the back of the property.

Daniel Meade, 43, of Upper Rainham Road, Havering, targeted the Dagenham address at around 5:30pm on 27 August.

Using a side path along the property, police say he climbed through a bush to get to the back of the home, where he was then able to reach through a cat flap and grab a set of keys, which he then used to unlock the back door.

He stole a handbag along with other items, including perfume and toy figurines.

The woman whose home was burgled witnessed the incident via remote CCTV and was able to quickly call the police.

The Metropolitan Police's PC Adam Sparrow, said: "This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim who was not at home but was able to see him via CCTV.

"She called us and we were quickly on scene to arrest him. Meade has a long history of offending, including burglary offences.

"Many burglaries are opportunistic, as is the case here.

"I would advise Londoners to keep storage of their personal items well out of sight and reach of any thieves, as well as investing in deterrents such as lighting and CCTV - the availability of which left Meade with no choice but to plead guilty here."

Meade pleaded guilty to burglary at Snaresbrook Crown Court and was was sentenced to three years imprisonment on Thursday 27 October.

He was also fined £228.

