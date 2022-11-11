A 16-year-old boy has been named as a murder suspect by the Metropolitan Police after a young man was stabbed to death in south-east London.

Officers want to speak with George David, 16, in connection with the attack on Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov, 21, in Downham on Friday 4 November.

The force has warned members of the public not to approach the boy, who is from Downham and has links to Bromley and Orpington in south-east London.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen said: “Two arrests have been made as part of our investigation but we urgently need to speak to George David.

Gabriel Stoyanov was stabbed in south-east London Credit: BPM Media

“Officers from across the Met are working to trace him.

“George, my message directly to you is that you must attend a police station immediately.

“We believe it’s possible George is being hidden or moved around by people he knows.

“My message to those people is that if you are working to frustrate our enquiries you should be very much aware of the trouble you could find yourself in.

“We will seek to arrest and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

A murder investigation was launched after the stabbing in Bromley Road, Downham, following an incident shortly before midnight on 4 November.

Police and ambulance workers attended and found the 21-year-old suffering from a stab injury.

He was taken to hospital but died the following afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder; he remains in custody at a south London police station.

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder also remains in custody after a warrant for further detention was authorised.

Anyone who sees David is urged to call 999 immediately and reference CAD 8645/4 Nov. Information as to his whereabouts can be given to 101 or tweeted @MetCC using the same reference.

