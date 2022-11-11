Police have issued a picture appeal after a woman experienced an "extremely distressing" sexual offence at a bus stop in south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police want to to locate and identify a man in connection with the 10:40am incident on busy South Road in Erith on 19 June.

The woman was waiting at a bus stop when a man approached her and began masturbating as he stood next to her.

On realising what he was doing, the victim walked away and called for help.

DC Teresa Moore said: "I am asking anyone who recognises the man in this image to come forward and speak to police.

"This was an extremely distressing incident for the woman involved and she has been left scared and upset.

Police are looking to speak to this man Credit: Metropolitan Police

“If you know this man, or have any information which could assist this investigation, please get in contact immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7663/20June. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...