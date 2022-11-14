A sex offender has been jailed for abducting an eleven-year-old girl at a bus stop and subjecting her to a " terrifying ordeal" in a nearby park

Samuel Cortez, 38, saw the girl waiting for a bus in North Finchley and grabbed her by the wrist while suggesting he had a knife.

He was arrested and subsequently charged after two members of the public recognised him from a CCTV appeal.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the young girl but she, with the support of her family, has shown immense courage and strength in supporting our investigation," said Detective Constable Chris Finnegan.

"I hope it offers some reassurance that the man responsible is now behind bars.

"Identifying Cortez was a combination of diligent police work along with the support of the public.

"This is a great example of how policing should work and it has resulted in a vile individual being taken off the streets," he added.

Cortez, of Nether Street, North London was jailed for nine years at Harrow Crown Court and also sentenced to three years and nine months for child abduction.

The sentence will run concurrently.

