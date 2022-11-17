A planned strike by train drivers on London Overground has been suspended following a fresh pay offer. Members of Aslef were due to walk out on November 26, but they will now vote on the offer, which is believed to be 5%. Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “This offer from London Overground means we have now successfully negotiated or been offered a pay deal by every operating company except those under contract with the Department for Transport. “It’s clearer than ever that the DfT is preventing its contracted companies from taking part in free negotiation and preventing them from making a fair pay offer to our members. “It’s time for the Transport Secretary to see sense, stop these ideological restrictions, and allow our employers to negotiate with us properly. “The process of industrial negotiation, and any offers, is not ‘one size fits all’ and, until they signed these dodgy deals with the DfT, we have had very productive industrial relationships with the train operating companies which mean we can reach agreements by negotiation. “Members at London Overground will now have the opportunity to consider and vote on whether to accept the offer.”

Aslef members will still be walking out at 11 other companies on November 26 as previously announced: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, London North Eastern Railway, Northern Trains, Southeastern, Transpennine Express and West Midlands Trains.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...