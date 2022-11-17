Female players at Wimbledon will be allowed to wear dark underwear from next year’s tournament, the All England Club said.

There has been growing pressure for Wimbledon to change its rules requiring players to wear all white clothing to reduce anxiety around menstrual cycles. Chief executive Sally Bolton said: “We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best. “I’m pleased to confirm that, following consultation with players and representatives of several stakeholder groups, the Committee of Management has taken the decision to update the white clothing rule at Wimbledon. “This means that, from next year, women and girls competing at The Championships will have the option of wearing coloured undershorts if they choose. It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety.”

Meanwhile Sue Barker may have accidentally revealed her replacement for Wimbledon after accepting an award at the BT Sport Action Woman Awards.

Sue Barker crossing the players bridge with Tim Henman at Wimbledon Credit: PA

The former professional tennis player and commentator, 66, bid a tearful farewell to Wimbledon earlier this year after 30 years of presenting coverage of the tennis event for the BBC. After receiving the lifetime achievement award at the Action Woman Awards on Wednesday evening, Barker sat down with fellow sporting broadcaster Clare Balding on stage to discuss her achievements. During the conversation, Barker said: “I just want to say, leaving Wimbledon, it’s incredibly… I’ve loved it all my life. “I know I’m leaving it in the safest hands, it’s absolutely wonderful to leave it with Clare” while gesturing towards Balding, 51. Balding looked somewhat anxious by Barker’s apparent slip-up and bit her lip in response to the comment. Balding has presented the Today At Wimbledon segment of the coverage – which shows highlights and discussions from the day’s play each evening – since 2015 and has been a favourite to replace Barker since her retirement was announced in June.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...