A serving British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been spared jail after sexually assaulting a colleague after a work night-out.

Police Sergeant Tristan Davis assaulted a female officer on public transport after a night-out with colleagues on 23 April last year and he tried to excuse his behaviour as “playful” in a police interview.

Inner London Crown Court heard that he slapped the woman on the bottom on an escalator at London Bridge station.

Then, on the train ride, he shoved his hand inside her jacket, touching her breast.

Later on the same train ride, he put his hand down the back of her pants and touched her bottom again.

The victim was forced to leave her seat on the train and stand in the aisle to escape Davis.

Police Sergeant Tristan Davis was sentenced today at Inner London Crown Court Credit: PA

She later reported the incident to BTP’s professional standards department and Davis was suspended while a criminal investigation took place.

A fast-track misconduct hearing will now be held to determine the future of his employment, BTP said.

Davis appeared at Inner London Crown Court on Friday wearing a navy suit and a grey tie.

The victim read out her impact statement to the court.

She explained how she joined the police to protect people and said: “When I joined the British Transport Police I swore an oath that I would protect people."

She added: “I never expected that I would have to protect myself from another officer.”

The BTP worker said that the assault left her feeling worthless.

“When I was on that train I felt worthless. I felt like I was not a person but another opportunity for him to get what he wanted,” she said.

However, she said that she knew that by reporting him she could protect others.

“I knew that I could not protect myself that night, but reporting it was something I could do to protect myself, and to protect others,” she said.

Reka Hollos, in mitigation, said the judge should take into account the “additional punishment” that Davis will suffer by losing his job as a police officer.

“It is virtually certain that he will be dismissed from his role by the end of the year,” she said.

She added: “He will never be a police officer again. He will be barred from working with vulnerable children and adults as a result of this conviction.”

She added that Davis had young children, who he looked after at home.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Silas Reid told the court the three sexual assaults took place during a train ride after a work night-out.

The first incident occurred while the pair made their way through London Bridge station.

“As you were making your way through the station you slapped her bottom hard. She was shocked by what you had done.”

On the train, Davis sat beside the victim and the court heard that he made comments about her chest, saying that he wanted to compare it to the chest of a male colleague.

Davis then unzipped her jacket and put his hand inside repeatedly, before eventually touching her breast.

“She said ‘no, please, there is nothing there, I have the body of a boy’,” the judge told the court.

Then, in the third assault, Davis put his hand down the back of her pants and touched her bottom.

“Later on the same train ride you put your hand down the back of her pants,” the judge said.

“You looked at her and said ‘your arse is very cold’.”

He added: “You may still not understand the impact of your pathetic behaviour, if so you must be the only person in this court who doesn’t.”

However, the judge said that he would not give Davis an immediate custodial sentence due to the impact it would have on his family.

Davis, of Wrens Court, Northfleet, Gravesend, was given a sentence of 15 months in prison – suspended for two years.

He was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and to spend 35 days on the Horizon programme.

He was also given a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was handed a curfew of between 7pm to 6am for the next six months.

