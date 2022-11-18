A man has died onboard an Easyjet flight to the UK from Cyprus.

Concerns were raised over the man, believed to be in his 50s, around 80 minutes into Flight EZY8454 from Paphos to London Gatwick on Thursday afternoon.

Crew members called out to request help from any doctors or paramedics onboard and used a defibrillator in an attempt to resuscitate the passenger, the Daily Star reported.

Two passengers volunteered. One, who told crew he was a nurse, asked if the man was breathing and was told "we can't say anything sir," by an air steward.

EasyJet confirmed the man's death and said crew members "did all possible during the flight".

The man was pronounced dead when the plane landed at Gatwick Airport Credit: ITV News Meridian

As the plane flew over Paris at around 4:30pm, the captain told passengers there had been a "medical incident" and asked for the dead man to be treated with "dignity".

The man, who appeared to be travelling alone, was pronounced dead by paramedics who boarded the plane at London Gatwick Airport.

Crew members were praised for handling the situation with "extraordinary composure and professionalism" by passengers.

An Easyjet spokesperson said: "The well-being of our passengers and crew is always EasyJet's highest priority.

"Our crew are trained to respond to medical issues and did all possible during the flight.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the customer and we are offering support and assistance at this difficult time."

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said on Friday: "We were saddened by the news of the passenger who died on board an inbound flight to Gatwick Airport last night.

"We would like to thank the teams who responded quickly and professionally, and we send our condolences to the man’s family and friends at this difficult time."

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

