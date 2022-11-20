Florence + The Machine has cancelled its UK tour after lead singer Florence Welch broke her foot on stage on Friday night.

The 36-year-old fell during their show at the O2 Arena in London on Friday - which was the first concert in England on their new tour, Dance Fever.

The band was due to play at the arena again on Saturday, but was forced to cancel and postpone the rest of the tour after Welch discovered she had broken her foot.

Welsh revealed the news about her injury on Twitter, saying she was “heartbroken” as it had been her favourite show they have ever put on.

She wrote: “I’m so sorry to say that after an X-ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night.

“It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and, as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.

“Please hang on to your tickets. We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible.

“I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining.

“I love you so much and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

The indie rock band kicked off their Dance Fever tour at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on November 14, performing at Cardiff and one show at the O2 Arena in London.

Welch and the band were due to continue the tour at venues in Bournemouth, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, and Nottingham before ending at the 3 Arena in Dublin on 30 November.

The new show was in connection with the group’s fifth studio album, which was released in May this year.

The group had also partnered with the Choose Love charity with a donation of £1 from each ticket going to their work supporting refugees and displaced people around the world.

Further details about the postponed tour dates are expected in due course.