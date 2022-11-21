Police have arrested 18 climate change protesters after paint was sprayed over buildings in central London.

Extinction Rebellion supporters took part in stunts at the offices of BP, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, PR firm Hill and Knowlton, law firm Eversheds Sutherland, chemical company Ineos, and oilfield services business Schlumberger on Monday, firing black paint over the front of the buildings.

Three protesters who say they are doctors glued their hands to the windows of JP Morgan, and fake oil was poured outside the Institute of Economic Affairs, the International Maritime Organisation, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, and Arch Insurance.

Protesters also gathered outside Church House in Westminster.

The Metropolitan Police held 13 activists on suspicion of criminal damage, one on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and another for going equipped to cause criminal damage.

City of London Police arrested another three protesters.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know