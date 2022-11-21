A gunman who accidentally shot his friend dead with a sub-machine gun and dumped his body by the side of the road has been convicted of manslaughter.

Mohamed Muhyidin died in the early hours of Halloween last year outside flats in Harlington, West London where drug dealing was known to take place.

Police said Mohamed was shot and killed by his associate Chiragh Chiragh who was sitting behind him in a parked car.

His body was then driven and dumped by the side of the road in Sipson Lane where it was discovered by a taxi driver.

'Car set alight'

"It is accepted that Chiragh accidentally discharged the firearm as both men were inside a car," said Detective Inspector Lucy Carberry.

"What they were doing in this car remains up for debate, although any plans were soon derailed by the shooting.

"This set off a chain of events that would lead down a completely different path for those involved.

"Mohamed’s body was dumped and the car he was killed in was set alight as those involved desperately tried to cover their tracks," she added.

Police said one of the flats was used as a base for drug dealing.

Chiragh Chiragh and another man, Mohammed Shakeel, were at the flat along with Mohamed and a 17-year-old male, officers said.

There was an argument involving other people at the flat which led to Shakeel brandishing an imitation firearm. Chiragh later left and joined Mohamed Muhyidin in the car.

DI Carberry added: "Chiragh may not have intended to harm Mohamed Muhiyidin but it is clear that he, and his associates, were intent on harming someone that day.

"Chiragh was armed with a lethal weapon and Shakeel with an imitation firearm prior to Mohamed’s death, which was seen on CCTV.

"Post shooting, they then colluded and conspired in an attempt to cover up what had happened to Mohamed.

"All played their part in this tragic story and all have quite rightly been made to face the consequences of their actions."

Sentencing will take place on 10 February at Isleworth Crown Court.

