Two climate activists have been found guilty of causing criminal damage to a Vincent Van Gogh painting after gluing themselves to its frame at a London art gallery. Just Stop Oil supporters Emily Brocklebank, 24, and Louis McKechnie, 22, caused just under £2,000 of criminal damage to the 1889 work Peach Trees In Blossom at the Courtauld Gallery, on the Strand, on June 30. District Judge Neeta Minhas, giving her verdict at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, said: “An 18th century frame which is hundreds of years old has been permanently damaged. “It is not in a state where it can return to its original state.” She added: “The painting has significant, historical and art value and I consider the damage to be substantial. “It is not minor, insignificant, temporary or trivial.”

Just Stop Oil protester Emily Brocklebank Credit: PA

Earlier on Tuesday, Francesca Cociani, defending the pair at Westminster Magistrates’ Court questioned Karen Serres, a curator at the gallery. She said: "It’s possible that this very painting has now increased in value because of the protest it was subject to by the defendants. "Say the institute was to sell it on in 20 to 30 years, is it possible its value would now increase?" Ms Serres replied: "Absolutely not." The witness said she believes the painting can not be sold. CCTV footage showed the activists walking in the building at about 3.30pm after purchasing tickets for an exhibition. They then took off their jackets to reveal orange Just Stop Oil T-shirts and attached themselves to the artwork.

On Tuesday, Emily Brocklebank received a 21-day sentence, suspended for six months.

However, she is subject to an electronically monitored six-week curfew.

