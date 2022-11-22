A man has been charged with a murder after a fatal stabbing 38 years ago in south London.

Paul Bryan, 61, is accused of murdering Roman Szalajko, 63, at an address in Seaton Close, Kennington, on 7 February 1984.

He will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 22 November charged with murder and possession/controlling identity documents with intent.

He was arrested after returning to the UK on a flight from Spain on Saturday 19 November.

Mr Szalajko's family have been informed of the arrest and charge, Metropolitan Police said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...