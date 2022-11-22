Play Brightcove video

Oshian Edwards described how difficult it was to bring up her newborn son without his father

The heartbroken family of a rapper who died after being stabbed at the Notting Hill Carnival said they were devastated his newborn son would grow up without a father.

Takayo Nembhard was attacked on Ladbroke Grove after travelling to the capital with his sister from their home in Bristol.

The 21-year-old, known as TKorStretch, loved music and was described as a "strong character" with a "big heart" who was always trying to better himself.

Takayo's partner said his death had a huge impact on the family and recalled the moment she was told of the deadly attack.

"I was speaking to him that morning and asking how his weekend had been so far and we were having a conversation," Oshian Edwards said.

"The [phone] service down there was a bit crazy... but we would still speak throughout the day.

"And then I didn't hear from him for a few hours and then I got a call from one of my brother's friends saying that he was hurt and we made our way down there.

"We realised it was serious," she explained.

'Perfect family ruined'

After becoming a new mum Oshian said the past few weeks without Takayo by her side had been "quite hard".

And his emotional parents said their "perfect" family had been ruined.

"I always boasted about my family - I was so proud. My family was perfect and it's just ruined now," said mum Sandra Nembhard.

"I dred people asking me 'how many kids have you got?' because I don't know how to answer that any more," she added.

Takayo's father said he struggled to accept he would never see his son again and regularly visits his grave.

"We did so much together, a lot together. He's my best friend. I go to the cemetery every day. It's hard not seeing him. I just think he's coming back, it's really tough," said Vincent Nembhard. "He was very ambitious, he's always trying to better himself. If something doesn't work he'll try something else and I'm always there to help him.

"To see someone take his life like this especially at carnival where he went to have fun with his sister it's really hard to take," he added.

Takayo Nembhard, also known as TKorStretch Credit: Family photo

Takayo's parents said they could not move on with their lives until his killer was brought to justice.

Four people have been arrested and bailed and today police released a new image of a man they want to speak to.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime, said: "We are making good progress with our investigation into Takayo’s tragic death which has naturally left his family devastated.

"However, we really need the public’s help to tell us who this person is in the CCTV image we have issued today and anyone with information – no matter how small - about the murder to come forward. "If you can help please get in touch immediately."

