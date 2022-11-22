A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with common assault after an off-duty incident in Brentwood.

PC Paul Bewsey was charged by postal requisition on Friday 21 October after an "altercation" on 21 April.

The officer, who is part of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was charged after an investigation by Essex Police.

He is accused of engaging in an altercation in April in Hanging Hill Lane, Brentwood, where a 14-year-old child was assaulted.

The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and the officer is on restricted duties.

