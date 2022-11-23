One of Britain's largest swimming pool providers Greenwich Leisure Limited has announced it will reduce hours in a bid to save money as energy costs triple.

The company, also known as Better Leisure, who run leisure centres on behalf of councils across the country say 200 of their centres will begin a temporary reduced timetable starting in December and lasting until Easter.

Mark Sesnan, the CEO of Greenwich Leisure Limited says the new programme varies for each centre and has been designed to minimise disruption as much as possible.

"The new programme [is designed] to avoid changes for schools and swimming lessons. In practice, some centres will open an hour later or close one hour earlier on some days.

"This will enable us to turn off lighting, plant and equipment at the time of maximum energy use, when it is coldest and darkest. This is also when we are least busy."

Better Leisure say their costs have tripled due to rising energy prices. Credit: PA Stills

The company has also reduced temperatures in swimming pools by one degree.

Better Leisure says rising energy prices mean their costs are now triple what they were pre-pandemic.

Before, they accounted for 15% of total costs but are now up to 25%. Better Leisure say this is unsustainable.

Heating a public swimming pool complex now costs over £300,000, up from under £100,000.

Better Leisure are not the only ones to reduce pool temperatures. Dragon's Den star Duncan Bannatyne has also reduced temperatures at pools in his leisure chain.