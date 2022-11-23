Reward offered for information on Brixton double deaths

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered to anyone with information about a shooting near Brixton which saw two men lose their lives.

Guilherme Messias da Silva, 21, a delivery driver who was just finishing his shift, was killed at around 7.50pm on Sunday, 30 October 2022 after he was struck by a car during the incident on Railton Road.Lemar Urquhart, who was 27 and known as Perm was shot dead.

Police believe two cars were driving in the area. One of those hit Guilherme Messias da Silva who was on a moped and died at the scene.

Lemar left his vehicle and was pursued by a gunman from the second car. It was at this point that he was shot and killed. The gunman then jumped into the second car and fled the scene.

Officers assess the scene on Monday morning at Railton Road in Brixton where the shooting occurred Credit: PA

Guilherme was from Brazil. His mother Rosangela said her son had come to the UK in search of a better life. She said his death had been shattering:

"Unfortunately, Guilherme’s death happened in a tragic way, and it was caused by irresponsible people who deserve to be punished for taking away the life of an innocent person. My son was a calm, quiet and hardworking boy. My sadness goes beyond my soul for losing my beloved son.” Alexa Loukas from Crimestoppers said even the smallest bit of information could be crucial in solving the case and giving the families closure. "If you know something about this awful shooting – and are unable to speak to the police for whatever reason – Crimestoppers can help. We can pass on what you say whilst we guarantee you stay totally anonymous."

On 8 November, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He was taken to an east London police station and is bailed to return at a date in mid-December.