Westminster Council have reversed plans to convert all their historic gas lamps to LED equivalents.

More than 170 heritage gas lamps dotted across the borough - some more than 200 years old - will now remain.

The council had originally planned to convert 320 lamps in its area to more eco-friendly LED lamps but paused plans to allow a consultation to take place after facing backlash.

The consultation attracted more than 1200 representations with many people getting behind the campaign to save the lamps including actors Rhys Jones and Simon Callow.

Under revised plans, 94 non-listed gas lamps will be converted to LED, but will replicate the "soft honey lighting glow" of the gas lamps, the council revealed on Tuesday, and will be fitted with replica mantles, piping and clocks.

Designs of three replacement lantern styles will reflect detail of the original lanterns, following consultation with Historic England an other heritage bodies.

There are concerns about growing delays in repair work. Credit: PA Stills

174 other heritage gas lamps will be saved but concerns remains around growing delays in gas pipe repair lines according to the council.

"Public safety has always been our prime consideration, but we also acknowledge the strong heritage issues at stake," Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg said.

"[Repair delays] leave some streets in darkness for extended periods and pose a genuine safety risk for residents and visitors. "The council will work with suppliers and partners such as Cadent Gas to resolve this issue. However the council may need to electrify other gas lamps where we face lengthy delays to repairs or it becomes too costly or unsafe not to."