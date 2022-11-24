A child has died and another taken to hospital after a bacterial outbreak at a primary school in Surrey.

The pupils belong to the Ashford Church of England Primary School, in Ashford.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the outbreak was of the invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS).

Dr Claire Winslade, health protection consultant at UKHSA South East, said: "We are extremely saddened to hear about the death of a pupil at Ashford Church of England School, and our thoughts are with their family, friends and the school community."

She added that as a precautionary measure pupils and staff from the same year groups as the affected individuals have been recommended to take antibiotics.

According to gov.uk, group A Streptococcus is a bacterium which can grow in the throat, skin and anogenital tract.

The infection causes a diverse range of skin, soft tissue and respiratory tract infections, including: tonsillitis, pharyngitis, scarlet fever, impetigo, erysipelas, cellulitis, and pneumonia.

Anyone who is concerned they might have iGAS symptoms is urged to call NHS111.

