How do Tube, bus and rail strikes affect London travel this weekend?

Service on London's buses and Tube network will be impacted by industrial action from Friday 25 November to Saturday 26 November, with national train operators in and out of the capital also affected by strikes.

Tube services:

Transport for London (TfL) is warning commuters that planned strikes at nine stations on Friday may mean they close early or at short notice. Key stations affected include King's Cross, Victoria, Euston and Green Park.

These stations are likely to be affected:

Euston

Green Park

Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3, 4 and 5

Hatton Cross

Hounslow West

King's Cross St Pancras

Victoria

Additional stations between Northfields and Heathrow may be affected at short notice and services between Northfields and Heathrow may be disrupted after 11pm. Travellers heading to or from Heathrow are advised to use the Elizabeth Line.

On Saturday 26 November there will be no service on the Circle line due to staff shortages stemming from the national rail strike.

All Circle line stations will still be served by Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan and District line services but TfL warned services may not be as frequent.

Passengers are being told to check before they travel on Saturday 26 November as Friday's strikes may have a knock-on effect on services.

Buses:

Strikes planned on Abellio bus services will mostly affect routes in west and south London on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 November, with passengers advised to check before travelling.

Almost 1,000 bus drivers employed by the firm are striking over pay.

The following routes are affected:

Day routes3, 27, 45, 63, 68, 109, 130, 156, 195, 196, 201, 207, 267, 270, 278, 315, 322, 350, 367, 381, 407, 415, 427, 433, 464, 482, 490, 969, C10, E5, E7, E10, E11, H20, H25, H28, H26, P5, P13, R68, R70, S4, U5, U7, U9

Route 481 will operate but with fewer services on weekdays from 07:30-08:00, and from 15:00-16:00. Remaining services will be busier than normal.

24-hour routes24, 111, 159, 285, 344, 345

Night routesN3, N27, N63, N68, N109, N207, N381

School routes671

Trains:

London Overground services will run as usual but some major train operators in and out of London are affected by national rail strikes.

Gatwick Express: No service due to engineering work at London Victoria. Passengers can use Southern and Thameslink trains for travel to and from Gatwick Airport.

Great Western Railway: Extremely limited service from 7.30am to 9.30pm. The only open routes will be between: London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads (trains will not stop at Bath Spa); Reading and Oxford; and Reading and Basingstoke.

Greater Anglia: Extremely limited service will operate. The only open routes will be between London Liverpool Street and Colchester; and Norwich and Southend Victoria.

Heathrow Express: No service.

London North Eastern Railway: Extremely limited service, including only one train in each direction between London King’s Cross and Leeds, and four trains in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh.

London Northwestern Railway: No service.

Southeastern: No service.

Southern: Southern drivers are not involved in the strike action but the service between Tonbridge and Redhill will be reduced. Engineering work also means there will be no trains to or from London Victoria.

Stansted Express: One train per hour will run between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.

TransPennine Express: Extremely limited service. This consists of three trains each way between Manchester Victoria and Liverpool Lime Street.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...