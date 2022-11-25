Play Brightcove video

Kiburi arrives as part of an international breeding programme at ZSL London Zoo, having travelled almost 2,000 miles from Tenerife

Critically endangered gorilla Kiburi is settling into a new home at London Zoo following a first-class flight from Tenerife.

The 5ft 4inch Western lowland gorilla was flown to the capital just in time for Christmas.

He made his debut at ZSL London Zoo after DHL Express transported the huge 193kg (15-stone) silverback to London as part of an international breeding programme for critically endangered species.

ZSL London Zoo is already home to females Mjukuu and Effie, and youngsters Alika and Gernot, in the family’s Gorilla Kingdom home.

Zoo staff have high hopes their match-making effort will lead to a further increase to the gorilla population.

Kiburi was shipped to London by DHL Credit: ZSL London Zoo

Kiburi travelled 1,903 miles from Zoo Loro Parque in Tenerife in a custom-built crate supported by a team of zookeepers, aircraft engineers, cargo handlers, security teams, pilots and drivers.

Gorilla keeper Glynn Hennessy said: “Kiburi enjoyed an in-flight meal of nutritious leafy greens, snacked on leeks and a banana and had a refreshing drink of cold fruit tea during his first-class trip.

“After spending his first few days at London Zoo settling into his new digs behind-the-scenes, Kiburi today ventured into the troop’s indoor play-gym for the first time, where he enjoyed a breakfast of juicy red peppers and tested out the area’s new rope swings – a housewarming gift from the ZSL team.”

He arrived late on Friday 18 November, sleeping at Heathrow Airport before making the journey to the zoo at 8am the following day.

Kiburi measures 5ft 4inches and weighs 193kg Credit: ZSL London Zoo

Kiburi received a check-up on his arrival before he was introduced to his new Gorilla Kingdom home.

His arrival comes after four years of planning, following the death of London Zoo's male Kumbuka in 2018.Glynn added: "We wanted to find a gorilla to lead the troop in Kumbuka’s stead, which is an important part of a healthy gorilla group’s social structure.

"We were excited when they suggested Kiburi - a playful but authoritative silverback who had just come of age - but we wanted to make sure, so we flew out to meet him last November and spent five days getting to know him and watching how he interacted with other gorillas.

"We found him to be a calm, friendly individual and a great fit for our own gorilla family’s dynamic.

"He loves a lie-in in the mornings and is more active in the afternoon, which is why we spent the past few weeks installing lots of fun new climbing apparatus for him to enjoy - when he ventures out of bed!”

Kiburi will be slowly introduced to his new housemates, females Mjukuu and Effie, and youngsters Alika and Gernot Credit: ZSL London Zoo

Kiburi will spend the new few weeks exploring his new surroundings and will be slowly introduced to his new troop, in time for a first family Christmas.

Glynn said: "Like any blended family, when getting to know each other it’s important to take thing slowly, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on the troop and introducing them to each other face-to-face at a pace that they’re comfortable with.

"We’re so pleased Kiburi has joined us here at London Zoo, and are grateful to DHL for the first class care they gave our oversized package throughout this carefully planned delivery.”

ZSL London Zoo’s Zoological Operations Manager Dan Simmonds, who oversaw the move, added: “Western lowland gorillas are sadly declining in the wilds of central and western Africa and face threats from poaching, disease, deforestation and climate change.

"ZSL is working to protect the species at ZSL London Zoo by taking part in this vital global breeding programme, while investigating wildlife diseases at ZSL’s world-leading Institute of Zoology, working with partners in the field to strengthen wildlife protection and surveillance, and empowering local communities to combat wildlife crime.

“In time we hope to hear the pitter patter of tiny gorilla feet once again in Gorilla Kingdom – adding to the dwindling population numbers of this Critically Endangered species.”

Kiburi has been testing out his new rope swings and eating tasty meals of juicy red peppers according to ZSL London Zoo Credit: ZSL London Zoo

DHL's Roy Hughes, EVP Network Operations & Aviation Europe, said: “Helping Kiburi move to London has been a huge privilege.

"The logistics effort behind transporting him was no mean feat but our team of experts, working closely with ZSL London Zoo and Loro Parque, went to every length to ensure his journey was safe and comfortable.

"Everyone at DHL is very invested in this conservation move, and we look forward to seeing Kiburi enjoying his new Gorilla Kingdom home.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...