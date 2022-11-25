Two men who violently sexually assaulted a homeless woman during a visit to London have been jailed.

Matthew Bibb, 32 of Slingfield Road, Birmingham and Jake Johnson, 26, of no fixed address have both been jailed for 11 years after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault, Metropolitan Police said.

The pair were staying at a hotel in Hammersmith in November 2018 when they went out to buy alcohol and invited the vulnerable woman in from the cold for a hot drink.

Once inside their room, Johnson and Bibb subjected her to a "prolonged and violent" sexual assault before throwing her out.

The distressed victim reported the incident to the hotel manager and told her friends, who assisted in detaining the suspects at the hotel.

Police arrived and arrested the pair, who both initially denied assault and claimed that the woman had not been in their room.

A "significant investigation" that followed focussed on CCTV and forensic evidence, along with witness testimonies.

Johnson and Bibb were charged in June 2021 with two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of attempted rape.

Johnson and Bibb initially pleaded not guilty, but changed their pleas to guilty on the third day of their trial this week at Isleworth Crown Court.

They were sentenced to 11 years in jail on Wednesday, 23 November. The attempted rape charge was left on file.

Detective Constable Carrina Turner said: "Bibb and Johnson subjected the victim – a clearly vulnerable woman – to horrific, humiliating and degrading sexual abuse.

"They are exactly those predatory and violent sexual offenders who we are committed to taking off our streets.

“I would like to commend the victim for her bravery and composure throughout this lengthy investigation.

"I know that she is understandably still suffering from the long term effects of such a terrifying ordeal, but hope she can take some comfort in this result and the knowledge her actions have potentially prevented further offences."

