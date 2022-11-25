A woman has died after the vehicle she was travelling in was hit by a driver involved in a police chase on the A13 in Essex.

The woman died at the scene in the early hours of Friday, Essex Police said.

Officers had been following a vehicle that failed to stop for police shortly after 2.30am.

It was being pursued by police when the collision happened.

No details on the woman or the vehicles involved have yet been released by police.

Police confirmed a woman was killed after the crash at around 2.30am on Friday 25 November Credit: TFL

Essex Police said it is working with Metropolitan Police, who are leading the response to the incident.

A mandatory referral has been made to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Essex Police's Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper said: “Shortly after 2.30am this morning, Friday 25 November, a vehicle failed to stop when requested by officers on the A13 in Essex.

“Officers then remained in the proximity of that vehicle as it travelled on the A13 near Rainham.

“The vehicle was then involved in a serious collision with another vehicle.

“Despite the best efforts of officers and medics at the scene, a female passenger in the second vehicle has now died.

“We are currently working with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service who, at this stage, are leading the response to the incident.

“As is appropriate, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct which has declared an independent investigation.”

