Reporter Martin Stew explained how the attacks were carried out just a mile apart

A resident living near the scene in south east London where two 16-year-old boys were fatally stabbed said too many boys were becoming "statistics" on London's streets.

Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke died on Saturday afternoon during attacks in Thamesmead and Abbey Wood in Greenwich which police said were linked.

A 16-year-old boy is still being questioned on suspicion of their murders.

Resident Andrea Smith said the government "had a lot to answer for", adding: "Where's the Mayor of London when we need him?"

Sadiq Khan said violent crime had "no place in our capital" and "record sums" had been invested in initiatives to tackle violence and its complex causes.

He added: "The loss of two young lives in Greenwich is devastating. Violent crime destroys lives and tears communities apart and I will continue doing everything I can to stamp it out."

The scene at Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, in south-east London, following the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys Credit: PA

A 32-year-old man, who did not want to be named but has lived on the road all his life, said he was waiting for an ambulance for his grandmother when a commotion began. "I heard some noise at about 6 o’clock – the bins were all rattling,” he said. "There are always some kids running through making noise but something like this is out of the ordinary. "To hear something like this in this area is shocking."

Police said their investigation was continuing and urged anyone with information to get in touch.

"We continue to appeal for the public’s help as we build a picture of what happened on Saturday night," said Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn.

"If you have information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please come forward," she added. The Metropolitan Police were called out at around 5.10pm on Saturday to reports that people had been injured at both locations. Both youths were pronounced dead and murder investigations were launched.

