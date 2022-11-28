A driver remains in a serious condition in hospital following a fatal crash on the A13 on Friday.

The crash happened in the early hours of the morning after a van drove the wrong way down the eastbound carriageway and collided with a Toyota Prius. The van was pursued by officers from Essex Police after it failed to stop.

The passenger of the Prius, a 21-year-old woman, died at the scene. A spokesman for the Met Police, which is now leading the investigation, said: "He has also been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and causing death by dangerous driving. The driver of the Prius attended hospital but is not thought to be seriously injured. "The IOPC will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident including the involvement of Essex Police officers prior to the crash."

'Terrible, tragic accident'

Detective Sergeant Mike Rapp said: "This is a terrible incident that has resulted in the tragic death of a young woman.

"I am appealing for anyone who was driving on the A13 in the Dagenham area shortly after 02.30hrs and saw the events unfolding as this van drove on the wrong side of the Essex-bound carriageway to contact us.

"There is footage circulating on social media of this incident that we are aware of; I would ask anyone in possession of footage to think about the family of the woman who has died and consider their feelings before sharing content.

"I would also urge anyone who has images or footage of the incident to provide these to police so that we can build a comprehensive picture of this collision." Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874. You can also call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD562/25Nov.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

