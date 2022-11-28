Play Brightcove video

London's traditional Christmas gift from Norway has been lifted into position in Trafalgar Square ahead of the official lighting up ceremony on Thursday.

The 68ft Christmas tree was carefully positioned by a team of workers who unfurled the branches after the long journey from Nordmarka, a forest north of the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

The Norwegian spruce is sent each year a token of thanks for Britain's support during World War II.

This year marks the 75th anniversary since King Haakon VII sent the first spruce to London.

"It is a significant tree becase it represents a symbolic relationship between the City of Oslo and the City of Westminster.

"Going back to wartime, the Second World War, the UK gave safe haven to the Norwegian Royal Family.

"So, from 1947 they gifted us a tree every year.

"This is a symbol of community, a symbol of connection between us and Norway," he explained.

The tree will be lit up in Trafalgar Square on Thursday Credit: PA

The tree is around 60 years old and was chopped down on Saturday 19 November.

Thousands of people are expected to see the official lighting ceremony which takes place on December 1 from 5.45pm. Cllr Taouzzale added: "I can't wait to see the tree in London and as it's the 75th anniversary since the first tree was sent that will make it all the more special. I hope to see everyone there."

In previous years the tree has caused a stir on social media for looking thinner than usual.

And last year some described the spruce as 'thin, anaemic and ugly' after it was damaged on its way to London.

On that occasion Oslo Council voted not to replace the tree because it wasn't meant to look like something from a Disney movie.

Despite some wondering on social media if the tree may have suffered the same fate this year, the branches soon fell into place once the tree was stood upright.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...