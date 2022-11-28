A primary school child died and another has been taken to hospital after being infected in a bacteria outbreak.

The pupil, believed to be six-years-old, died after catching the invasive group A streptococcal infection at Ashford Church of England School in Surrey.

A school email to parents confirmed the outbreak and said the second child with the same illness was showing "positive signs" of recovery.

Advice on the infection, including what symptoms families should look for, has been distributed more widely across schools in the county.

Ashford Primary School in Surrey Credit: BPM

What is Strep A?

Strep A is a bacterium which can colonise the throat, skin and anogenital tract.

It causes a diverse range of skin, soft tissue and respiratory tract infections.

Those carrying the bacteria may have no symptoms or develop an infection.

It survives long enough in the throat or skin to allow it to be spread by skin-to-skin contact, coughing and sneezing.

Even in cases where a person has no symptoms, carriers of the disease can still pass on Strep A as easily as those who are feeling ill from it can.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the outbreak was of the invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS) Credit: PA

What are the main symptoms of Step A?

Strep A is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can be extremely serious, but is treatable.

It can cause a lot of different illness, but tends to begin with a few typical symptoms.

These symptoms include:

A rash

Sore throat

Flushed cheeks

A swollen tongue

Severe muscle aches

High fever

Localised muscle tenderness

Redness at the site of a wound.

It is spread through coughs and sneezes with cases most common during the winter period.

Streptococcal bacteria under a microscope Credit: PA

How contagious is strep A and how do you catch it?

Group A strep bacteria are very contagious.

Generally, people spread the bacteria to others through respiratory droplets, such as through sneezing, coughing or talking, and direct contact.

Rarely, people can spread group A strep bacteria through food that is not handled properly.

It usually takes someone two to five days for someone exposed to strep A bacteria to become ill.

Streptococcus bacteria Credit: PA

Are there risk factors which make someone more susceptible to contracting strep A?

Strep throat is more common in children than adults.

It is most common in children aged five to 15.

The illness is very rare in children younger than three-years-old.

Another key risk factor is close contact with another person with the condition.

For instance, if one person in a household has the condition, the bacteria can more easily spread to other members of that household.

This is why there is a greater risk in crowded settings such as schools and nurseries when one person in that environment has the infection.

People with weakened immune systems can also have a higher chance of coming down with strep A, including those with HIV, AIDS or cancer, or anyone who has had an organ transplant.

Group A streptococcal infection, known as Strep A, is a highly contagious bacterial infection Credit: Pexels

What should you do if you or your child has signs of strep A?

Those with the above symptoms should call 111 immediately.

How can you avoid catching strep A?

The best way to cut down your risk of contracting strep A is to avoid contact with anyone who has the virus.

In addition, you should avoid sharing personal items, such as toothbrushes, cups and cutlery, with unwell individuals.

Washing your and and your children's hands often and using alcohol-based sanitiser can also reduce risk.

Symptoms include a rash, a sore throat, flushed cheeks and swollen tongue. Early treatment with antibiotics is important Credit: Pexels

Is strep A unusual? Are we hypersensitive to the virus after Covid?

The recent strep A outbreak is rare according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The UKHSA's most recent report, updated on 20 September, on strep A infections found recent notification levels were below average compared to the past four seasons, but were showing a usual seasonal increase.

The UKHSA said: "While increases in severe presentations in children have not been seen so far this season, it remains important that scarlet fever cases are treated promptly with antibiotics to limit further spread, and reduce risk of potential complications in cases and household contacts."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...