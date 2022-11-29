A row has erupted over China’s proposal to build the biggest foreign embassy in Britain on a site close to the Tower of London.

Councillors are expected to approve plans to transform the historic Royal Mint Court in Whitechapel.

But Communities Secretary Michael Gove is coming under pressure to overturn the planning permission.

The embassy site includes the former mint where British coins were produced from 1810 until the 1970s, a Black Death ‘plague pit’ and the foundations of a Cistercian abbey.

The proposed redevelopment comes amid growing concern at the activities of Chinese security agents and diplomats based in the UK.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak told the Lord Mayor of London’s banquet on Monday the ‘golden era’ of relations between the UK and China was over.

Aerial photograph of the site looking east Credit: Tower Hamlets Council/Google

Residents groups have submitted a list of objections to the proposal, including:

Inappropriate location for any embassy

Premises would be turned into a fortress and would be a terrorist target.

Huge impact of protests on the surrounding area.

Councillors on Tower Hamlets’ Strategic Development Committee will vote on the plans on Thursday.

Conservative Councillor Peter Golds, who will oppose the proposal, told The Spectator: "Can you imagine the French putting an embassy just next to the Eiffel Tower or the Chinese allowing one in Tiananmen Square? It’s the first thing tourists will see when they get off the buses."

Planning documents published online describe the development as ‘well designed’.

