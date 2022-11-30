Play Brightcove video

Police said residents should always ask for ID and check it online or by calling the appropriate customer service number, as Anila Dhami reports

Bogus council workers are conning their way into the homes of unsuspecting Londoners and stealing cherished, valuable items such as jewellery.

A string of so-called distraction burglaries were carried out in South London with a gang suspected of being involved caught on a doorbell camera.

One of the men is seen wearing a bright yellow hi-viz trying to hide his face.

Police said a group of up to four men were claiming to be local council workers to get inside homes in Southwark and Lambeth.

Victims said once they got in one would distract them while another rifled through their belongings.

Maureen Foster, 74, was robbed of her personal possessions by a man wrongly claiming to be from Southwark Council.

Maureen Foster, 74, who was targeted by a gang in South London Credit: ITV News

"When I went up, he'd taken all my jewellery. Everything was gone. And all the boxes were on the bed," she told ITV News.

"He said he wanted to go in the garden, because there was a sewage leak in the block of flats in the back of me.

"There was another chap standing at the end of the entrance, and he had a white workmen's helmet," she explained.

The suspects are described as white, between 40 and 55-years-old, typically wearing plain hi-vis jackets with no logo and a white hard hat.

They London and Irish accents and never provide ID. Police are appealing for information and advising people to remain vigilant.

CCTV image of a man police want to find Credit: Met Police

"While crimes like this are serious they are quite rare," said Detective Constable Will Wigzell.

"When someone knocks on the door always ask for ID. Genuine callers won't mind being asked for ID.

"And when you're given ID you should always call the local customer services number which you can find online or in the phone book.

"While you're doing this we would advise you close the door or keep it on the chain," he added.

Maureen said the burglar was in her house for around ten minutes but the intrusion had a lasting impact.

"I just don't feel the same since it's happened. He's really made me a nervous person," she said.

