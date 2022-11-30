Three days of strike action scheduled for this week involving more than 2,000 bus drivers in London have been called off after last minute talks produced an improved pay offer.

Members of Unite employed by Metroline were due to begin strike action from tomorrow (Thursday).

Unite regional officer Laura Johnson said: “Following last minute talks at Acas, the strikes scheduled for tomorrow have been suspended to allow our members to be balloted on the new offer.”

Separate strike action involving bus drivers employed by Abellio in South and west London will go ahead as planned.

