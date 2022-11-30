A Metropolitan Police officer charged with a string of sexual offences against women has appeared in court accused of further counts – including rape.

PC David Carrick, an armed officer who served with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and worked on the parliamentary estate, faces a total of 53 charges, including 27 counts of rape.

The officer, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, had already been charged with 44 offences but appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link charged with a further nine, including six counts of rape, a court official confirmed on Wednesday 30 November.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced the new charges against the 47-year-old earlier this month.

The most recent charges relate to a new complainant and are alleged to have taken place in July 2003.

Court sketch of David Carrick Credit: PA

The defendant now stands charged with 53 offences against 13 women between 2003 and 2020.

He was arrested by Hertfordshire Constabulary in October last year and was suspended by the Met Police.

Carrick is next due to appear at St Alban’s Crown Court on 14 December on the latest charges.

He is due to face trial over the previous 44 charges on 6 February 2023 at Southwark Crown Court.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...