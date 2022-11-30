A stalker who sent nude photos to his victim's family and used a video doorbell to help keep track of her has been convicted after police used special software to monitor his own movements.

Anhar Hussain, from Dagenham, pleaded guilty to a string of offences including arson, harassment and driving whilst disqualified at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The 23-year-old started a relationship with a woman in 2020 which rapidly deteriorated a year later.

After a heated argument Hussain posted nude photos of his victim online sparking outrage from her family.

She was told to leave the family home and moved in with Hussain at a property in Romford where he subjected her to controlling coercive behaviour.

During arguments he punched walls, threw household objects and and hurled her onto the sofa.

Hussain had the only set of keys to the property and kept her locked inside when he went out and tracked her whenever she left the flat with the video doorbell.

On another occasion he threw her clothes out of the flat and set fire to them.

As she tried to retrieve them Hussain tried to force her into his car, but she shouted loudly, managed to run away and eventually moved to another address.

Hussain then began to harass his victim by phoning her up to 700 times a day, during one call he threatened to throw a brick at her mother’s house.

'Fixated on harm'

When meeting to return her belongings Hussain reversed his car at speed into her vehicle in a public car park, writing it off in the process.

Police said he was "fixated on was harming the victim".

The investigating officer, PC Cathleeya Kittisara, added: “The victim in this case has showed sheer courage and unwavering strength throughout the past six months.

"I have the utmost respect for her and appreciate the patience and the support she has given police during this protracted enquiry. She has moved from her position of loss of faith, to now attempting to move on, with her perpetrator no longer harming her.

"Having been bailed twice, he showed no regard for our justice system and continued to harass, threaten and cause distress to the victim in every possible way."

For the first time in this type of case detectives used analytical software to map out phone signals from any given location.

This, in conjunction with other communications and travel data, allowed officers to map out and detect Hussain’s stalking patterns.

The data allowed officers to quickly gather evidence his stalking and coercive behaviour.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, said: “The introduction of analytical software that can cleanse and manage big data from electronic devices such as mobile phones and computers allows my officers to self-analyse within seconds of inputting it.

"Whilst it’s pivotal to equip and enable our officers with the right tools the use of this software in public protection cases such as stalking and harassment has significantly reduced the time to investigate and present cases to the Crown Prosecution Service for charging decisions.

"As such for me the most important element resulting from the trial so far is a better service to the victim who previously could spend significant time waiting for the investigation to conclude due to the big data that these offences create."

Hussain has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court on Monday, 19 December.

