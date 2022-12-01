A young Chelsea fan was gifted a very special match souvenir by Chelsea defender Millie Bright after the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Nine-year-old Rosy Wilson, who plays for Harefield United under 10s, was given her hero's match-worn boots in the stands at Stamford Bridge after the three-nil victory.

The England international was a part of Sarina Wiegman squad which won the European Championship at Wembley against Germany earlier this year.

Rosy said: "We were just going to maybe get my hat signed but she just started sliding off her boots and it was like, oh my gosh.

"I was going to ask her for her shirt but boots were even better than that."

Rosy's size three boots do not compare to Millie's size sevens. Credit: ITV News London

The aspiring young footballer, who now has the same boots as hero, wants to follow in her footsteps in playing for the Lionesses after their recent European Championship success.

This experience has made Rosy even more determined to maybe play for Chelsea Women and the Lionesses in the future.

Rosy's dad Ewen could not believe what happened as well: "For her to walk out of the crowd in tears saying 'I've got Millie's boots', it was just something you can never give your children and for Millie to do that was absolutely incredible."

The special pair of size seven boots will now be framed and will sit proudly above the nine-year-old's bed.

Rosy message to Millie is: "Thank you so much , I absolutely love you and it was so crazy that you gave them to me."

Chelsea Women said: "Millie was a role model to all young players as they shared the video on social media, saying it's what it's all about."