Former prime minister Boris Johnson plans to stand again as a Member of Parliament for Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the next general election in 2024.

Mr Johnson has been the MP for the West London constituency since 2015, winning with majorities of 5,034 in 2017 and 7,210 in 2019, by which time he was Prime Minister.

A source has confirmed Mr Johnson's decision to stand for a fourth time after the Telegraph first reported that he told his local Conservative Party of this intention.

The former prime minister resigned from his post in July after he was hit by several scandals, including Partygate and his handling the groping allegations made by the former chief whip Chris Pincher - events which in part led to a mass exodus of ministerial resignations.

However given the continuing Commons investigation into whether he committed contempt of Parliament by misleading MPs over lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, Mr Johnson could face a fight for his seat in a by-election.

Since leaving No 10, Mr Johnson appears to have embraced life as a backbencher.

He has tweeted about a number of constituency visits including to Ruislip Synagogue and Uxbridge High School this week.

Mr Johnson plotted a return to the top job in the wake of Liz Truss’s resignation, but dropped his comeback bid saying he had been unsuccessful in his efforts to “reach out” to his rivals – Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt – to work together.

Clearly still harbouring a desire to return to Downing Street, Mr Johnson could pose a challenge for Prime Minister Mr Sunak in the future.

He has already caused a headache by joining a Tory rebellion against Mr Sunak’s opposition to onshore wind.

Mr Johnson's decision to seek re-election comes amid a steady stream of Tory MPs saying they will stand down.

