A great-great-grandmother who has just celebrated her 103rd birthday in Surrey says her best advice to people living now is to "enjoy your life while you can be happy".

Kathleen Withall from Haslemere celebrated the landmark birthday with five generations of her family at a special afternoon tea.

Oldest and youngest members of the Withall meet as part of the celebrations Credit: PA Images

The centenarian was joined by her daughter, Sue, her granddaughter, Claire, her great granddaughter Millie and great-great-granddaughter Nova, who is one-year-old.

Asked about the secret to reaching such a milestone age, Kathleen said: "God only knows."

Kathleen celebrating with her pink 103 balloons Credit: PA Images

During the celebrations at Brownscombe Care Residences, which included a giant pink 103 balloon and glasses of champagne, Mrs Withall spoke about her love for her family and remembered her husband Frank, who was a former RAF airman.

Home manager Alison Packham said: "It's so wonderful to see five generations of the same family coming together.

"I believe the UK record is six generations - so we weren't far off record-breaking celebrations. We had a lovely time though, and Kathleen was delighted to see everyone."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...