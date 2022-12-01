Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Tony Green reports on the Lower Thames crossing and how it has faced criticism due to the disruption of the project to many in the area

Opposition remains for the building of the Lower Thames tunnel even though the plans have been accepted for examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

Some campaigners believe the tunnel would be a "complete waste of taxpayers money as it would not solve the problems at the Dartford crossing."

The tunnel, which would run between Gravesend and Tilbury, could become England's longest road tunnel.

Traffic queuing to get across the River Thames Credit: PA Images

It is hoped it will benefit the millions who regularly sit in traffic queues across the Dartford crossing - as well as offer a quicker route in and out of the South East.

Matt Palmer from National Highways said: "It now puts us into the formal planning process for the next 16 to 18 months, which at the end a Secretary of State will make a decision and we then proceed into construction."

Despite a long and slow consultation period, Mr Palmer added there were several complications which hampered the progress.

He said: "It is a mixture of a couple of things. Up to 2016, we were deciding where the route would go.

"Then from 2016 onwards it's that about how we then apply that route best."

To minimise the environmental impact National Highways have bought Hole Farm in Essex where they plan to plant up to one million trees to create a community woodland.

However, the opposition still remains around how disruptive the project could be.

Laura Blake from Thames Action Group said: "The crossing is not fit for purpose, it would be hugely disruptive, it will not solve the problems at the Dartford crossing and it would be a complete waste of £10 billion or more of taxpayers money."

