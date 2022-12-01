Multi-award winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has come out in support of Sadiq Khan's new policy to the expand the capital's Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ).

DiCaprio told his 19 million followers on Facebook that the expansion of the zone would see five million more people "breathing cleaner air".

The Titanic star said Mr Khan's "decisive action" was precisely what was needed to help tackle rising emissions.

His support comes as the mayor announced that the zone would expand to cover wider parts of London - which will begin in August 2023.

It means that the ULEZ area will become 18 times larger than it currently is and it would cover all of London boroughs.

Posting to Facebook, the Oscar-winning actor said: "The decision to expand this flagship air quality policy, the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) will mean 5 million more people breathing cleaner air, and will help to build a better, greener, fairer London for everyone.

"This is the kind of large-scale, decisive action we need to halve emissions this decade, coupled with the implementation of nature-based solutions.

"The expansion of the ULEZ will reduce the number of Londoners living in areas exceeding interim World Health Organization (WHO) targets for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) by 13 percent – including children at 145 schools."

In response, the Conservatives in the London Assembly said that Mr Khan's decision "had hit an iceberg" and "not even Leonardo DiCaprio could save them".

Nick Rogers, the spokesperson for transport, added: "A millionaire in California who regularly travels by private jet might not understand the devastating cost of living impact Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion will have on people.

"But Londoners do, which is why an overwhelming majority voted against it in the consultation and the latest YouGov polling. The mayor must listen to Londoners and U-turn."

