London needs thousands more homes for people with disabilities, new figures show

Thousands more adaptable and wheelchair accessible homes are needed for people with disabilities in London, exclusive figures shown to ITV News reveal.

At least five thousand people are on waiting lists for accessible homes in the capital.

After landing a job in London, Millie Hawes "assumed naively" that the capital would have plenty of accessible housing.

She tried for nine months to find a specially adapted flat that she could get around in her wheelchair - before giving up and settling on a property that doesn't suit her needs.

New data shows London needs:

4,115 accessible or adaptable homes

1,244 wheelchair-friendly homes are required

1 /3 councils responded to requests for information, suggesting true figures are far higher

Habinteg Housing, which provides accessible housing, compiled the new report following its annual housing summit and says government support is needed to help accessible housing become reality.

CEO Nick Apetroaie said: "What we're waiting for now is the consultation and the timescale to make those minimum standards of accessibility for new homes the norm."

Earlier research by the housing association estimated that more than 400,000 wheelchair users in England alone are living in homes that are neither adapted, nor accessible.

A 2018 Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report found that "disabled people report a severe shortage of accessible houses across all tenures" with social housing "particularly pressured, with long waiting lists".

"A person is disabled by society and by the barriers that exist within society," Ms Hawes told ITV News. "Non-disabled people often don't recognise that."

