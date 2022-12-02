Parents have been urged by police to review their children's phones after a video "showing an alleged sexual offence" has been circulated among pupils in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said it was taking the "unusual step" of addressing parents in a letter sent to schools in the boroughs of Croydon, Bromley and Sutton.

In it, the police ask parents to "take control" of their child’s phone if they find the "deeply concerning and inappropriate content".

Parents were advised to raise the issue with the safeguarding officer at their school.

The police force said in the letter that it was impossible for them to "limit or halt the transmission" of the video due to its digital nature and so were asking for the "immediate assistance" of parents to safeguard children.

Kathy Morteo, inspector for safer schools and youth in Croydon, Bromley and Sutton, says in the letter: "As a result of an ongoing investigation, we have been made aware there may be a video(s) with deeply concerning and inappropriate content being circulated via electronic devices and/or being shared or viewed, from child to child at our schools.

"Due to the digital nature of this material, it can be shared across multiple platforms extremely quickly and it is impossible for us to limit or halt the transmission.

"Therefore, we are taking the unusual step of asking for your immediate assistance as we do all we can to safeguard and protect our children.

"Please can I urge you to review your child’s phone and if any inappropriate content is found, take control of the phone, and raise with your school’s designated safeguarding lead. The content or information can then be assessed and escalated, if necessary, either to police or other appropriate agency."

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "The letter was sent after officers became aware of a video showing an alleged sexual offence being shared by school children in south London."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...