A school has paid tribute to the “friendly and constantly smiling” boy who is one of four children to have died in recent weeks after contracting Strep A infection.

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali died at his home in High Wycombe on 14 November after suffering a cardiac arrest, his mother told the Bucks Free Press newspaper.

The four-year-old’s headteacher at Oakridge School, Buckinghamshire, said Ibrahim was a friendly boy who loved being outdoors.

Stuart Cook said the school has been working closely with the Health Security Agency, and that all classrooms have been deep cleaned.

The four-year-old is the fourth child has been confirmed to have died from a Strep A infection.

Health officials are understood to have reported a slight rise recently in cases of Strep A, which can cause scarlet fever, although deaths and serious complications from the infection are rare.

“Ibrahim was a friendly boy who loved coming to Oakridge School. He had lots of energy and was always active. He particularly loved being outdoors in Forest School,” Mr Cook said.

“Ibrahim was kind and loved to help his friends. He was constantly smiling. We are one big family at Oakridge and will miss him terribly.

“Everyone has been supporting each other as a result of this tragedy. We have been touched by the response from the Oakridge School Community who have shared their condolences and laid flowers.

“They have also raised over £4,000 for charity and for a memorial at the school, so that Ibrahim will always have a place here.

“The children have had some lovely thoughts about how we can remember and celebrate Ibrahim’s time here at Oakridge. We will miss him dearly.”

Mr Cook added: “The school has been working closely with the Health Security Agency, who have done a thorough risk assessment of the school and we have been following their advice in order to keep everyone safe.

“We have informed parents and been told by medical professionals that the most common infections caused by Group A streptococcus are mild and anything more serious, whilst devastating, is extremely rare.

“We are advising parents to monitor their children for symptoms and to go to the GP if worried. We have deep cleaned the classrooms.”

The school have launched a crowdfunding page to create a memorial for Ibrahim at the site.

