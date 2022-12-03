A third teenager has been charged with murdering two 16-year-old boys who were stabbed to death a mile apart in south-east London.

Kearne Solanke was stabbed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie Bartolo was found with stab wounds in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday 26 November.

The Met had been called at about 5.10pm to reports that people had been injured at both locations.

The Met attended the scenes alongside the London Ambulance Service and the capital's air ambulance, but despite the best efforts of the emergency services both boys died.

Hussain Bah, 18, of south-east London, was arrested on Friday and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with the murders.

Two other teenagers, aged 15 and 16, attended Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, both also accused of killing the two boys.

The pair were remanded in custody and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on December 6.

Information can be shared directly with the investigation team on this dedicated webpage.

Alternatively call 101 quoting reference 4943/26NOV. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

