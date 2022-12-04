A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life following a stabbing in east London.

Police were called to reports of a fight in Ilford Lane, near the junction with St Luke's Avenue and Wingate Road in Ilford, at around 2am on Sunday (4 December).

They are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical, but stable, condition.

An investigation has been launched and cordons remain in place as forensic examination continues at the scene.

There has been no arrest at this early stage, the Metropolitan Police said.

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 702/04dec. To remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.