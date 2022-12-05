Police are searching for a man caught on camera after a bus passenger exposed himself through a hole in his trousers.

Officers said the first of two incidents happened on the X140 bus route travelling toward Harrow.

The second happened on the 282 bus route near Moat Farm Road in Northolt, possibly involving the same man.

Sergeant Matthew Brown, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command said: "I am asking anyone who recognises the man in this image to come forward and speak to police.

"Exposure is treated as a serious offence and no one should be made to feel uncomfortable when simply using public transport. "If you know this man, or have any information which could assist this investigation, please get in contact immediately." Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote crime number 2521226/22. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...