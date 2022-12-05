Play Brightcove video

Police are looking for a man seen on CCTV walking two dogs after a girl, 11, was attacked

A London schoolgirl was left seriously injured after she was attacked by a dog while walking to school.

The eleven-year-old girl was walking along Ben Jonson Road in Stepney Green when she passed a man with two dogs.

One of the animals lunged at the shocked schoolgirl and bit her several times on the hand and arm.

A passing taxi driver jumped in to help free the young victim from the dog’s grip. She was taken to hospital where she stayed for several days.

The owner of the dogs left the scene before the police arrived.

'Shocking and sustained attack'

Detective Inspector Luke Hampton said: "This was a shocking and sustained attack on a young girl as she walked to school.

"The incident not only left her with serious injuries – including broken bones – but has also left her traumatised. "We need to quickly identify the owner of these dogs to make sure this does not happen again."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 2628/28SEP.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...