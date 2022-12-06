Morocco fans have gone wild on the streets of London as they celebrated their shock win over Spain in the World Cup.

Smoke bombs were set off and fans could be seen chanting in Edgware Road shortly after the final whistle blew on Tuesday evening - sounding a historic moment for Morocco.

They beat Spain in the last 16 on penalties and, for the first time in their history, reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

They are now one step away from making history as the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

One onlooker said Edgware Road was "utter bedlam" following the historic win, while another described the scene as “such a surreal experience”.

Groups of people could be seen chanting, singing, and setting off smoke bombs in the street.

People in cars were even “hanging out of their car windows with Moroccan flags” according to one passer-by.

Lucie Bickerdike, who posted one video on Twitter, said she filmed the jubilant scenes from a bus.

She wrote: "Edgware Road is utter bedlam. Did something happen in the #WorldCup?"

Later, she added: "Trust me to decide on a bus journey down Edgware Rd just as Morocco win, this is insane."

Jahmell-Hasan Rhys Campbell, a 21-year-old student from London, told the PA news agency there "were flags everywhere".

"It was incredible, there were lots of flags everywhere, not just Moroccan flags but flags of almost every African nation,” he said.

“The cars were beeping every second, people were dancing in the street and hanging out of their car windows with Moroccan flags, it was such a surreal experience.

“(There were) easily around 300 people.”

Another person, who recorded the celebrations from the top deck of a passing bus, said everyone seemed “in very high spirits”.

Morocco's win over Spain means they will play Portugal in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

