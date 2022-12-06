A paedophile swimming teacher who repeatedly abused young girls has been convicted of sexual assault.

Emmanuel Brown, from Forest Gate, ran lessons at Northumberland Park swimming pool in Tottenham and worked as a swimming instructor since 1995.

In 2020 police received two complaints from girls who were aged under 13 at time of the assaults, followed by a third girl who also alleged that Brown sexually assaulted her.

The abuse took place between 2010 and 2012 while the third victim was abused in 2019.

'Dangerous sexual predator'

"I have no doubt that Emmanuel Brown is a dangerous sexual predator who poses a significant risk to young children," said Detective Constable Andri Andreou. "Brown used his position of trust to carry out sustained sexual assaults on these three girls – his behaviour is utterly deplorable.

"Given the offending we know about took place over a decade, it is entirely likely there are other victims of Brown," DC Andreou added.

Police said anyone who had been abused by Brown should come forward and speak to police, "you will be listened to and supported by specially trained officers," DC Andreou said.

She added: "My sincere gratitude goes out to the victims and their families who have been so brave as to come forward - their resilience and commitment throughout the investigation made Brown’s conviction possible.

"I can only hope that this result goes some way to helping those victims with a form of closure and justice. "I hope this case serves to offer some reassurance to the public that crimes of this nature will be investigated by a team of committed and dedicated officers, and provides confidence for victims of abuse to speak out against their abusers."

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse or have information someone suspected of offending you can contact police on 101. In an emergency dial 999.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know